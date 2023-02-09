Army, HEC in women’s volleyball semis

ISLAMABAD: Army and HEC completed the semi-finals line-up in the National Women's Volleyball Championship following the last pool matches here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Wapda, Army, Sindh and HEC have qualified for the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final to be played today (Thursday), Wapda will face HEC while in the second Army will take on Sindh at Liaquat Sports Gymnasium. In the pool matches, Balochistan defeated AJK 3-0. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 3-1 following an interesting match. Wapda easily defeated Sindh. Army thrashed HEC 3-0. In the fifth match, Punjab won 3-0 against AJK. In the final match of the day, Wapda easily defeated Islamabad 3-0.