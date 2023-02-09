Pakistan off to winning start in Asian Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Favourites Pakistan got off to a winning start in the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship underway in Chennai (India).

A total of 10 teams have been divided into two Pools. Pakistan have been placed in Pool-A along with Hong Kong, Korea, Sri Lanka & Kuwait whereas India, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and Taipei are placed in Pool B.

Pakistan defeated Kuwait in the morning session on Wednesday 3-0. Noor Zaman (Pak) bt Abdul Rahman Al Hashim (Kuw) 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Abdul Rahman Al Maghrabi (Kuw) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 while Ashab Irfan (Pak) bt Abdullah Ali (Kuw) 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4.

In the 2nd Pool match also, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-0. Noor Zaman bt Thinura Randina 11-6, 11-5, 11-5, Hamza Khan bt Seniya Jayathilata 11-1, 11-8, 11-6 and Anas Ali Shah Bukhari bt Sehat Perera 11-6, 11-4, 11-2. The event will conclude on February 12.