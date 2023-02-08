President says terrorism to be stamped out

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed the resolve to stamp out terrorism as the government and armed forces had the full support of the entire nation.

He said this as he visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wherein he inquired about the health of those injured in the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines bombing. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan accompanied him.

The president went to different wards and talked to the injured police cops. He expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He praised the LRH administration and doctors for providing the best medical treatment to the blast victims.

Dr Arif Alivi talked to the doctors and hospital administration about the well-being of the injured. The president said the nation, security forces had fought terrorism in an unprecedented manner in the past and they would once again collectively fight the menace.

He said he had to wait for the visit to the hospital to avoid any obstruction in the relief and rescue activities. The president appreciated the announcement by the government to provide Rs two million to the heirs of each martyr and Rs 0.5 million for each injured person. Later, the president later had a meeting with the caretaker chief minister at the Chief Minister’s House. Both discussed the overall law and order situation in the province.