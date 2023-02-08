Dry weather

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired an important meeting at Lahore Board...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Iram Amin has been...
LAHORE:The welfare branch of Punjab Police, under the directions of IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has issued Rs80...
LAHORE: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to...
LAHORE:Secretary School Education Department Punjab Faisal Fareed visited Punjab Education Foundation here on...
LAHORE:A 30-year-old rickshaw driver was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Green Town area. The victim was...
Comments