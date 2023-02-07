LHC extends Gill’s protective bail till 13th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till February 13. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Gill for grant of protective bail.An official, on behalf of the interior ministry, submitted a report to the court which was apprised that various cases were registered against Gill in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. However, Gill’s counsel objected to the report and submitted that complete details were not being provided.
At this, the court directed the ministry to submit complete details of cases registered against the PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till February 13 after extending his protective bail.
