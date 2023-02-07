IT minister inaugurates digital school in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq inaugurated the second digital school of Sindh in Hyderabad.

Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq also distributed laptops among the male and female students.Earlier, a digital school was inaugurated in Orangi Town area of ??Karachi last month.

“We are spending more than Rs1 billion on various development projects across the country without any discrimination,” said the IT minister, adding that 15 different projects of broadband services had been launched in Sindh during four years.He asserted that internet/cloud exchange point under National Telecom Corporation would be established in Karachi soon.