CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Songs of Resilience

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sadia Pasha Kamran. Titled ‘Songs of Resilience’, the show will run at the gallery until February 10. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Spooky Action at a Distance

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amin Gulgee. Titled ‘Spooky Action at a Distance’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Contemplation

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Babar Gull, Farrukh Addnan, Hafsa Nouman, Mahwish Khan, Shameen Arshad, Syed Faraz Ali, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Eman Fatima, Fatema Shahid, Maha Sohail, Naheed Fakhar, Shaukat Ali Khokhar and Zara Asgher. Titled ‘Contemplation’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Khamosh Pani

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is screening Sabiha Sumar’s film ‘Khamosh Pani’ on February 11. The screenings will take place from 5pm to 6:30pm and from 7pm to 8:40pm at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. A Q&A with Sabiha will be held at 8:45pm. Contact 0309-4869429 for more information.

12 by Thajba Najeeb

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Thajba Najeeb. Titled ‘12’, the show will run at the gallery until February 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.