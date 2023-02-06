Better health facilities people’s right, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a special guest in CancerCon 2023 under the auspices of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

On this occasion, Sims Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Services Hospital MS Dr Mukhtar Awan, faculty members and students participated in large numbers. Sims Principal Prof Farooq Afzal presented a commemorative shield to the health minister.

Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal in his address shed light on the aims and objectives of CancerCon 2023.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram congratulated the administration for organising the best Cancercon 2023. Provision of better health facilities is the fundamental right of the people of Punjab. Cancer treatment is very expensive for middle class families. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants to provide all kinds of health facilities to the people, he added.

The caretaker chief minister has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in cardiology hospitals in view of people friendly policy. Grand operation has been launched against the quacks in Punjab. We want to create convenience for the people of Punjab. The facility of primary angioplasty was earlier only for elite class. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided the facility of primary angioplasty to every heart patient. Action will be taken fearlessly against the quacks in Punjab.

message on Kashmir Day: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said, "We will fight for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir till the last drop of blood."

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday, he said that the nation of Pakistan salutes the great struggle of the innocent Kashmiris. The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the people of Kashmiris. Modi dictator has crossed all the limits of oppression on Muslims in Occupied Jammu Kashmir. The international community is requested to solve the Occupied Jammu Kashmir issue on a priority basis. Modi government is committing open terrorism by oppressing Muslims in Occupied Kashmir.

Dr Javed Akram further said that we will raise our voice at every forum to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. The silence of the United Nations on Indian atrocities is nothing less than criminal negligence.