Sunday February 05, 2023
National

Multan: Maryam plans two visits to Multan

By Our Correapondent
February 05, 2023


MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has planned two visits to Multan and will address a workers convention today (Sunday) besides holding meetings with workers.

