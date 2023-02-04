PTI protests in Hyderabad against skyrocketing inflation

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf leaders and workers protested in front of the Hyderabad Press Club on Friday against the skyrocketing inflation.

The workers, who had come from different areas of the city to participate in the protest in the form of rallies, carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government over inflation, fueled by a big increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The PTI’s district leaders said the government was increasing inflation on the orders of the International Monetary Fund, which had led to public outcry, but the government was not concerned about the problems of the people.

They said the federal government had resorted to retaliatory actions against the PTI and its members. They alleged that the policies of the government had proved that they were following the policies of somebody else.