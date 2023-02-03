Golf rankings becoming ‘obsolete’, says LIV rebel Smith

JEDDAH: British Open champion and LIV Golf rebel Cameron Smith has claimed that the world golf rankings are becoming “obsolete” as a consequence of the sport’s civil war.

The 29-year-old Australian joined the controversial breakaway series last year after rising to number two in the world.

That followed a series of spectacular performances, including winning the 150th British Open at St Andrews, the Players Championship, the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and the Australian PGA Championship. He has, however, slipped to number four in the rankings.

The Official World Golf Rankings Board received an application from LIV Golf in July last year, but is yet to make any announcement.

In the meantime, former world number one Dustin Johnson has fallen to 46, Bryson DeChambeau has slipped from 24 to 96, while Phil Mickelson is 254th compared to 38th at this time last year. “I’ve tried not to take it that badly, to be honest,” said Smith on Wednesday as he prepared to play the Asian Tour’s $5 million season-opener, the Saudi International which features a host of LIV players.