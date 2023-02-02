Police Darbar held in Mardan

MARDAN: District police held a Darbar in which various problems facing the force were discussed.

Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed said that the sacrifices of the police martyrs required the police force to perform their duties diligently.

The DPO asked the cops to behave well with the visitors at police stations, adding that the police had always achieved success against criminals with the cooperation of the masses. Policemen presented their problems and the DPO issued orders for their redressal. At the end, the participants prayed for the souls of the martyrs of the Peshawar bombing and for the sovereignty of the country.