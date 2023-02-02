LG members ask govt to increase flour quota

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils on Wednesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase the subsidised wheat flour quota in accordance with the population.
“The purchasing power of the people has dropped drastically owing to the record inflation in the country. And the government should enhance the wheat flour quota being supplied on the subsidised price at union councils to cope with the situation,” chairman of Shergar village council Ijaz Ahmad told reporters. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department was supplying subsidised wheat flour across Oghi union council and the rest of the district.
