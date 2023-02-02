8 absconders hunted down

Islamabad: During a crackdown on criminal outfits, the Islamabad police have arrested eight absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes including killings, armed looting and other street offence, a police spokesman said.

All SDPOs and SHOs were directed to launch a crackdown on proclaimed offenders and court absconders. During the crackdown on the absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police team of Sihala, Kohsar, Ramna, Industrial Area and Margalla police station arrested eight absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Khanna and Koral police station, a police spokesman said.