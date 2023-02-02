KRL, Army match ends in goalless draw

KARACHI: The vital Group F game of the PFF National Football Challenge Cup 2023 between Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Army ended in a goalless draw at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Both sides got one point each which took them to seven points each with KRL having an upper hand on goal average.

Both the teams had won their previous two games they played against Muslim Hands and Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

“We played good football but missed a few open net chances,” KRL coach Mohammad Essa told 'The News’.

“Army played rough football and as a result our three players got injured but overall we did well and I am happy with the boys' hard work,” said Essa, a former Pakistan captain.

Meanwhile, in a Group E show, at the Punjab University New Campus, defending champions WAPDA crushed Saif Textile FC 5-0 with Shayek Dost scoring a treble.

Nushki-born left-footer, who played as a striker, hit goals in the ninth, 56th and 61st minutes.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Ahmed Faheem, who scored the fastest goal of the tournament which came in the 37th second, and Ali Uzair, who landed one in the 74th minute.

“The team has caught rhythm,” WAPDA coach Tanvir Ahmed told 'The News'.

“In the first two games we faced issues because of the venues but today the boys did a fine job. They converted chances. Shayek Dost, who had missed a few chances in the previous game, showed superb performance today,” said Tanvir, a former international defender.

WAPDA had drawn their first two games.

In a Group G show, at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Mamsons Builders 3-1.

Waleed Khan put Mamsons Builders ahead in the 32nd minute. However, Samad and Essa hit back-to-back goals for PAF at the stroke of half time to take their side 2-1 ahead.

Discarded international Mohammad Mujahid then struck in the stoppage time to enable PAF to seal a comfortable win.

At the Gulzar Sadiq Stadium, Bahawalpur, Asia Ghee Mills defeated Railways 3-1 in their Group C outing.

Fareedullah provided lead to Asia Ghee Mills in the 12th minute. At half time they were leading 1-0.

In the 62nd minute, Asia Ghee Mills doubled their lead through Mohammad Jamil's fine effort.

Siraj Uddin reduced the deficit for Railways in the 70th minute. However, Mohammad Hasan struck for Asia Ghee Mills in the 75th minute to complete 3-1 victory.

In a Group D show, in Faisalabad, Masha United overwhelmed SA Farms 4-2 with Ikram hitting a double and Musaddiq and Ibrar striking one goal apiece for the winners. Hamza hit a double for SA Farms.

The Group B match between PACA and Hazara Coal Company which was scheduled to be held at the Essa Khan Ground in Chaman was postponed to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the Peshawar bomb blast.