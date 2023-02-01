LHC disposes of Sheikh Rashid’s appeal to de-seal Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, giving a detailed judgment, disposed of the petition of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on de-sealing of Lal Haveli here on Tuesday.

The Additional Attorney General of Pakistan (AAGP), Malik Saddique Awan, told The News that the court had disposed of the petition of former interior minister. The whole Lal Haveli, except its top floor, was sealed, he said. All news items on de-sealing of Lal Haveli published in different newspapers were fake and baseless, he claimed.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, against the complete sealing of his Lal Haveli but the court disposed of the plea of former interior minister on de-sealing the Lal Haveli.

Deputy Administrator Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Muhammad Asif Khan said that on the direction of court, they were going to file a reference against the ownership claim of 5-Marla of Lal Haveli. “The former interior minister failed to show ownership documents of Lal Haveli in court. The court has directed to file a reference against the ownership of 5-Marla before the ETPB chairman.”

He said the former interior minister misled media persons about de-sealing of Lal Haveli. “Lal Haveli is sealed and court disposed of the petition on its de-sealing,” he said. The lower court had already rejected the petition of Sheikh Rashid to stop action against Lal Haveli, he said. He said that the ETPB had occupied Lal Haveli because it was a government property.

Legal experts said that former interior minister was going to face FIR under sections 420, 468 and 495 in the Lal Haveli case.

The ETPB along with police and FIA officials sealed all the seven units, including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units. After sealing Lal Haveli, the former interior minister through his lawyer Sardar Raziq Khan submitted the plea to de-seal Lal Haveli but the court rejected it.

AML workers reached the Lal Haveli and chanted slogans against the ETPB officials but government officials warned protesters to go back or strict action would be taken against them.

Earlier, a civil court in Rawalpindi had rejected Sheikh Rashid’s petition challenging the orders to evacuate Lal Haveli.