Schools asked to observe zero-tolerance for drugs

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued new guidelines for public and private schools across the province observing that there shall be zero tolerance policy for drug use in educational institutions.

In an order issued here on Monday, the Schools Department directed the heads of schools to ensure that no consumption of any contraband/drug was carried out inside school premises. It also directed the School Management Councils to regularly hold meetings and propagate the importance of a drug free culture. The department also directed the schools to arrange special lectures regarding potential hazards of drug consumption by engaging experts in collaboration with the health department. It also directed SED’s district officers to visit schools within their jurisdiction to monitor that all SOPs were being complied with in letter and spirit.