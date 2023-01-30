PTI Torghar forwards two names for PK-38

MANSEHRA: The Torghar chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday forwarded two names to the Hazara division’s parliamentary board for the district’s only provincial assembly constituency, PK-38.
The names of Dilroz Khan, a former district nazim, and Amirullah
Khan were finalised by the PTI district and tehsil
bodies at a meeting held in the Judbah area of the
district.
Amirullah Khan, who is the party’s president in Torghar, told reporters that the meeting unanimously finalised the names on merit and in light of their services for the party and people of the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra district.
“We are optimistic to secure the seat in the by-elections to be held in our district along with the rest of the province,” he said.
