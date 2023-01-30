Two al-Qaeda terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali. A CTD team reportedly received information that the accused had gathered at a Chowk in RY Khan for planning to target sensitive installations.

The officials rushed to the spot. On seeing them, the suspects tried to escape. However, the CTD officials arrested them and recovered explosives, detonators, illegal weapons and bomb devices from their custody. A case has been registered against them. The suspects have been taken to an unidentified location for investigations.