Two al-Qaeda terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali. A CTD team reportedly received information that the accused had gathered at a Chowk in RY Khan for planning to target sensitive installations.
The officials rushed to the spot. On seeing them, the suspects tried to escape. However, the CTD officials arrested them and recovered explosives, detonators, illegal weapons and bomb devices from their custody. A case has been registered against them. The suspects have been taken to an unidentified location for investigations.
MARDAN: Former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Democratic...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has...
SUKKUR: A two-day free eye camp was organised for flood victims in Kot Diji, Khairpur. The free eye camp was organised...
Pakistan is looking forward to two-day visit to Islamabad by President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin...
An undated image of former finance minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Tarin addressing a...
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested 24 kite sellers and recovered 1,100 kites and strings from their possession during a...
Comments