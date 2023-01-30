24 kite sellers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested 24 kite sellers and recovered 1,100 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Rawal Division Police arrested 10 kite sellers Ijaz, Azhar Mehmood, Farhan, Ehsanul Haq, Shamir, Ayan, Abdullah, Isma, Zeeshan, and Owais, and recovered 328 kites and strings from their possession. Potohar Division nabbed 14 kite sellers named Shafiq, Chavez, Rehan, Muneeb, Adil, Shahzeb, Busy, Dil Nawaz, Adil, Usama, Daniyal, Hasan Naeem and Zohaib and recovered 866 kites and strings from them.