Sassuolo crush AC Milan

MILAN: AC Milan’s Serie A title defence is as good as over after Sunday’s 5-2 home humbling at the hands of Sassuolo which plunged the champions into deep crisis, while Monza stunned Juventus 2-0 in Turin.

Everything that could go wrong for troubled Milan did at a gloriously sunny San Siro, with two goals ruled out for offside and a shocking defensive display condemning them to another heavy loss after also being hammered by Lazio and Inter Milan in the last 10 days.

Milan will be a whopping 15 points off the Scudetto pace if league leaders Napoli beat fierce rivals Roma in Sunday’s late match, and they will also drop out of Serie A’s top four if either Roma or Lazio, who host Fiorentina later in the day, avoid defeat.