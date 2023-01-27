Power breakdown: PM orders probe to fix responsibility, seeks remedial steps

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued orders to constitute a four-member inquiry committee to ascertain the causes of power breakdown in the country on January 23, 2023, fix responsibility and recommend remedial measures.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Jan 26, 2023, in pursuance to the directions of the prime minister, conveyed by the PM Office on Jan 23, 2023, the “Prime Minister is pleased to constitute a committee to probe into the reasons causes of power breakdown in the country on 23-01-2023, fix responsibility and recommend remedial measures to prevent such occurrences in future.”
Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik will be the convener of the committee and its members include Irfan Ali, former federal secretary, power, Akhtar Hussain Mayo, former CEO, Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited, and Prof Dr Tahir Nadeem Malik, chairperson, Electrical Engineering Department, Hi-Tech University, Taxila.
The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report within a week.
