Declamation contest arranged in Bara

BARA: A declamation contest was held for students of three government schools in the Bara subdivision of the Khyber district on Thursday.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) organized the event in which prizes were also distributed to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Khidmat Khalq Sipah Committee office-bearers including Turab Ali, Sayed Ghani and others said that the SRSP had completed the repair and installation of tents in 18 different government schools of Bara. They said the organization was playing its role in improving education facilities in the area.

Meanwhile, SRSP representative Kashif Khan said that the organization was trying to provide facilities to the educational institutions of Bara.

He said a peaceful and developed society depended on education, adding that the government and non-governmental organizations should focus on facilitating tribal children as they had been affected by militancy.