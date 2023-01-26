Due to the shortage of natural gas, people are being forced to use LPG cylinders in both urban and rural areas. These cylinders are known to be dangerous and can cause deadly explosions if not handled carefully. If the concerned authorities cannot provide us with the gas we need they should at least try and give us safe cylinders.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Gwadar is poised to play a key role in Pakistan’s and the region’s economy. Unfortunately, Gwadar and its...
This refers to the news item ‘Rao Anwar, others walk free in Naqeebullah murder case’ and the editorial ‘No one...
It’s no secret that our country has a stray dog problem. Sometimes, these animals will bite children, chase after...
To achieve a successful career, a strong work ethic and continuous learning are essential. However, with the...
There are many different elements which have contributed to the decline of sports in Pakistan. Corruption, nepotism...
According to reports, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Americans helped avert a nuclear...
Comments