 
close
Thursday January 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Safe cylinders

January 26, 2023

Due to the shortage of natural gas, people are being forced to use LPG cylinders in both urban and rural areas. These cylinders are known to be dangerous and can cause deadly explosions if not handled carefully. If the concerned authorities cannot provide us with the gas we need they should at least try and give us safe cylinders.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Comments