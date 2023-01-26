Power defect in Parliament House fixed

ISLAMABAD: The concerned authorities of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate Secretariat have been able to fix the fault that resulted in minor short-circuit in Parliament building a couple of days ago. During the three day break, complete electrical audit was carried out to fix various electrical faults that pertained to sensitive electronic gadgets and overall wiring.

The Senate session that was postponed and will now resume as per revised schedule today (Thursday) at 11:00am. The NA speaker rescheduled the sitting of the National Assembly that was to be held on Friday (January 26) and now it would be held on Tuesday January 31.