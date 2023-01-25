Imran, Elahi weigh legal options over Naqvi’s appointment

Imran Khan listens to former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — PPI/File

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting held at Imran’s residence in Zaman Park discussed in detail the current situation in the wake of recent appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Outgoing Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais also briefed the meeting on the legal and constitutional aspects related to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi. Both Imran and Pervaiz Elahi agreed to contest the legal battle against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan to appoint Naqvi as the caretaker CM Punjab.