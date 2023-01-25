SC dismisses pleas against production orders of Shehbaz, Saad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed as not being maintainable the pleas challenging the production orders of Shehbaz Sharif and Khwaja Saad Rafique in the previous tenure.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the petitions, filed by Advocate Riaz Hanif Rai, challenging the production orders issued in the previous tenure for Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Khwaja Saad Rafique.

The petitioner, Riaz Hanif Raai, while appearing before the court, submitted that Mian Shahbaz Sharif was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee while he was in NAB custody. He submitted that the parliament could not make such a rule, which is against another law.

He submitted that when an inquiry and investigation are underway against someone, they come to parliament on a production order and then make speeches on the floor of the house against the investigation going on against them.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked the petitioner to establish his locus standi in the instant matter. The petitioner, however, failed to give a satisfactory answer and establish his locus standi. Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked the petitioner how, if he could not establish his locus standi, he could name Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Khwaja Saad Rafique in his petition. "Whether the court could intervene in parliamentary proceedings," the judge inquired. Meanwhile, the court dismissed the petitions for not being maintainable.