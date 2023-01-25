2 killed as truck falls into ravine

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed after a truck plunged into a ravine in Matta Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday.

The truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over the steering on the Karakoram Highway and as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge.

The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Pattan after retrieving them from the gorge. The doctors pronounced both Said Mohammad Shaheen, 33, and Nasar Khan dead and handed over their bodies to the personnel of Rescue 1122.