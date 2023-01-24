ISLAMABAD: After Punjab, the federal government has formed a separate joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on the life of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march in Wazirabad in November last year.
At least seven people, including the former prime minister and other PTI leaders, received bullet injuries and a party worker was killed when a suspect showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol on them at Allah Wala Chowk area of the city.
A five-member JIT, headed by Pakistan Railways Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan will investigate the attack on the PTI leader. Other members of the new JIT include officials from the country’s premier spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Military Intelligence (MI).
