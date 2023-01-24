Caretaker CM takes notice of Gujrat jail riots

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi reached Chief Minister's Office Monday in his own vehicle sans protocol.

An introductory session was held wherein he met CMO's officers. Meanwhile, he has taken notice of hooliganism of prisoners in Gujrat jail and directed the commissioner and RPO Gujrat to immediately reach the jail. Every possible step should be taken to overcome the unrest unleashed by prisoners and legal action be initiated after identifying the culprits, he added.