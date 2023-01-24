Remembering Rahim Bux Soomro

January 24, 2023 marks the 18th death anniversary of Rahim Bux Soomro – one of the greatest political figures Sindh has produced. Born into the Shikarpur family in 1919, he was the eldest son of Allah Buksh Soomro, who became the first premier of pre-partition Sindh after the province won autonomy and was separated from the Bombay Presidency in 1935.

Growing up in a political family, it was natural for Rahim Bux to enter politics. He got his political training under his father’s tutelage. He also had the opportunity to meet and spend time in the company of leading figures like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Gandhi and Abdul Kalam Azaad, thanks to his father’s standing.

Though Rahim Bux was already into politics his father’s death strengthened his resolve and by 1946 he was a member of the Sindh Assembly. There was no looking back for him from there on. In his 60-year long political career, he held ministerial positions in several cabinets including that of Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Yusuf Haroon, Ibrahim Rahimtoola, Sir Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah and General Rahimuddin Khan.

He was elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly seven times and twice as a member of the National Assembly. He served as provincial minister four times.

Rahim Bux was the first member of parliament to resign in protest against then military ruler General Ayub Khan and was the only candidate who won a seat as an independent candidate in the face of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s landslide victory in the 1970 elections. He was a political mentor to several political personalities like Ilahi Bux Soomro and Aftab Shahban Mirani. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and Muhammad Mian Soomro also emerged from the same family.

After the death of his uncle and father-in-law, Maula Bux, he became the chief of the Soomro tribe. He cared for his people and was fervent fighter for their rights. His room would often be filled with people, smoking and sharing their problems with their beloved leader, Rahim’s son Hamir Soomro reminisced while talking to The News.

“He dedicated his whole life to resolving people’s day-to-day issues,” he recalled. “He was a very honest, humble, extremely generous and principled Awami leader. As a father, I found him to be a good listener and friend.”

Rahim Bux was a man of unblemished integrity, who took principled stands several times in his life against powerful rulers. He died at his home in Karachi on January 24, 2005 at the age of 85.