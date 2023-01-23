Quetta set to host National Games from May 15-23

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is all set to hold the 34th National Games in Quetta as it asked the Management Committee to conduct the extravaganza in a befitting manner from May 15 to 23 after the failure of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) action to the capital city of Balochistan province despite its tall promises.

Over 3000 athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games that will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bazanjo will be the patron-in-chief of the Games’ Management Committee with Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan (president POA) and Balochistan’s Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliquz Hazara will be nominated as patrons of the committee.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili will be the chairman of the committee. POA senior vice president Syed Aqil Shah has been designated advisor on Games affairs.

Shaukat Javed (chairman POA Sports Commission), Imran Taj (deputy chairman), Ch Mohammad Yaqoob will head the Jury of Appeal while Ishrat Ashraf, Abdul Khalique, Sohail Rehman, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Jahangir, Sohail Ahmed, Raheela Hameed Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal Ashraf, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood (secretary POA), Durra Balooch, Muhammad Ishaq Jamali and representatives from Army and FC will be members of the committee.

President and secretary generals of all the respective provincial associations will be the chairmen and members of the respective sports management committees during the Games.

“We are all set to hold the 34th edition of the National Games in Quetta from May 15. The arrangements are being given the final touches. Hopefully, it would be one of the best Games ever to be held in Pakistan. We are really obliged to the Balochistan government for cooperation and promise to provide the best facilities for the extravaganza.

The Games are of utmost importance for Pakistan sports as the country will be hosting the 14th edition of the South Asian Games next month. The talented athletes and top performers emerging from the Games will go on to represent the country in their respective sports in coming international Games including the SA Games,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA said.

The basic functions of the Management Committee will be to organize the 34th National Games as per the schedule approved by the competent authority and as per POA's rules of the National Games; to ensure that sports competitions are held as per rules and regulations of respective international sports federations recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and affiliated with POA; to ensure that competition’s venues are complete, having adequate sports equipment, and are ready to showcase the event for all the stakeholders; to ensure the availability of sufficient and comfortable accommodation for the athletes and officials as per the rules; to coordinate with security departments for making foolproof arrangements during period of the Games; to ensure the availability of adequate medical and transport facilities for the participants as per protocol; to constitute operational committees & sub committees as per the requirements and smooth functioning of the Games from among the persons not involved in any anti-Olympic Movement in Pakistan; to ensure the creation of main Press Centre along with allied facilities for the coverage of the Games; to ensure separate accommodation and sufficient transports for the media persons.