The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. The SCP website.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up identical appeals next week, seeking an investigation into a letter containing an international conspiracy to topple the government of Imran Khan.

On January 24, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear identical appeals in the chamber, challenging the Registrar of the Supreme Court’s order and return of these petitions by raising objections.

Advocates Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Syed Tariq Badar and Naeemul Hassan had filed petitions in the apex court.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, while addressing a public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers on March 27, 2022, had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming that it was an evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government. Later, Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta had first filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making the Federation of Pakistan and secretaries of Law and Justice respondents.

He had claimed that it was an extraordinary situation that could destabilise the country’s law and order by instilling hatred against friendly countries. He had prayed to the apex court that the respondent may be directed to deliver the “Letter” to the civil and military authorities to investigate.

The Registrar’s office of the Supreme Court, however, had returned the petition by raising objections that the petitioner had not pointed out what questions of public importance in the instant case were involved concerning the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution, to directly invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

It was also argued that the conditions for invoking this court’s extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution had not been met.

Similarly, the Registrar’s office had stated that the notice issued to the respondent was not properly drawn, as it was neither mentioned therein for what purpose this Constitutional petition was being filed nor had a copy of the petition been provided to the respondent. It was also argued that the petitioner had not approached any other appropriate legal forum for the same relief and had not provided any justification for doing so.

Similarly, it had stated that the instant petition had not been drafted as per the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta filed a chamber appeal against the Registrar’s objections in the apex court, praying for his appeal to be accepted and the matter to be urgently placed before the bench of the apex court.

He argued that the issue was not only of national interest but also directly related to international peace because an indirect message had been conveyed to the people, which could be fatal to foreigners and ambassadors from Western countries living in Pakistan and abroad.

He had submitted that his petition was fully competent under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and that the objections raised by the Registrar’s office to its fixation before the bench were against the law.