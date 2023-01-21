Greece busts migrant trafficking network with seven arrests

ATHENS: Greek police said on Friday that they had broken up a network trafficking illegal migrants on the Turkish border, making seven arrests.

Police said the suspects were due to appear later on Friday before the public prosecutor in the city of Thessaloniki, where they were detained on Thursday on allegations of “illegal transport of at least 155 foreigners” since last August.

The migrants were secreted in vehicles and smuggled across the border in an operation netting the traffickers some 300,000 euros ($325,000), according to police.