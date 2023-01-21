Pakistan values ties with US: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said Pakistan greatly valued its multifaceted relationship with the United States and desired to further expand them for mutual benefit.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the US Ambassador Donald Blome here. A reception was also hosted in the honor of the ambassador at the chairman Senate residence, says the Senate Secretariat.

Both sides discussed the matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and development in the region. Sanjrani thanked the US government for its cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in various fields and appreciated its role in providing the much-needed support to the Pakistani flood victims. Sanjrani that the community development work in the remote areas of Balochistan in collaboration with USAID was commendable and more needed to be done in this regard.

He noted that the US was Pakistan's largest trading partner and Balochistan was emerging as an attractive destination for investment due to the Gwadar port.

The Pakistani community in US, he pointed out, was playing an active role in politics and various other fields. He said the Pakistan diaspora in the US was acting as a bridge between the two sides.

Donald Blome said the US will continue to help Pakistan to deal with natural disasters and that it attached special importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He also thanked the Senate chairman for the warm welcome and reception.