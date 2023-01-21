Remember the victims

In all the talk of pledges and conferences and funds, there is always the danger that the actual victims of climate change induced floods in Pakistan become reduced to props in the larger conversation. That must not happen. After the recent international donors’ conference held in Geneva, there were expectations that there would be some quick acceleration in rehabilitation work for the flood victims in Pakistan. The government was ecstatic at the pledges made – worth $10 billion. But those affected by the floods are still waiting for some substantial restoration work to begin – from dewatering of areas to healthcare initiatives. If the government fails to produce some tangible results for the flood-affected areas, its popularity is bound to further decline sharply.

There are millions who are facing food insecurity on a daily basis because the governments have not been able to establish an uninterrupted supply chain to the flood victims. Perhaps there is a need to establish some ration card mechanism so that the affected families can at least receive a minimum quantity of food and consume it before their land is rehabilitated for cultivation. The most vulnerable are children and women; out of the over 33 million flood-hit people, their number is at least around 20 million. If that many children and women lack food, shelter, and livelihood opportunities, and live in open areas or makeshift homes, their future will remain uncertain. This winter has also brought in unusually harsh weather and the cold spell is compounding the problems flood victims have been enduring.

Such perilous conditions should not continue for long, and it is only the governments at the federal, local, and provincial levels that can expedite rehabilitation work. Though private donors and international financial institutions have promised to contribute, the aid will mostly be in the shape of projects that will need months, or even years, to complete. In the meantime, the flood victims should not suffer. Also, the finance minister has said that nearly two-thirds of the total pledges are in the shape of financial assistance for long-term projects. In the short term, the flood victims are likely to keep suffering. The government must step up its own efforts to rehabilitate and restore the affected areas.