Four soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Iran border

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack by terrorists who used the Iranian soil to target a patrolling convoy of security forces in Chukab sector, district Panjgur, Balochistan. In another incident, four terrorists were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hoshab and Tilsar area in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

Terrorists used the Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border. The Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, security forces have killed four terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tilsar, which was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on M-8, general area Tilsar, Hoshab.

As a result of continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted. While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, the four terrorists opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all the four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, were recovered.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorists attack in which four security forces personnel were martyred in Balochistan. In a tweet, the prime minister said, “I strongly condemn killing of our 4 security officials in a terrorist incident along Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan. We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attack.”