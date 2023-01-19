Iran, Pakistan ink MoU to bolster trade

TEHRAN: Iran and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a bid to bolster trade exchanges. The MoU was inked in a ceremony in Karachi with the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak in attendance. The document aims to boost trade exchanges between the two countries through an exchange of information, attending each other’s business events, exchanging business delegations and holding training programs and expert exchanges.