Solo exhibition, book launch held

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a very important solo exhibition of paintings by a legendary master artist, Muhmmad Javed followed by a book launch on the artist’s life and artworks, ‘Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist.’

The exhibition was graciously inaugurated by Fareena Mazhar, secretary of Ministry of NH&CD at the National Art Gallery, PNCA. The artist is known as the pioneer and one of the most senior artists in our country with unique technique, style and versatility. He is practicing since his graduation from NCA in 1962 and has many solo shows to his credit nationally and internationally in addition to his regular participation in group shows.

He created his own idiom and not only painted city heritage, but delineated socio-economic, cultural and political issues. He did innovative artwork to document artistic travelogue of different countries. Apart from, he explored new dimensions in modern calligraphic paintings. Muhammad Javed is also an acclaimed writer and well-known for his valuable contribution in promoting appreciation of art. The opening ceremony was followed by a book launch, ‘Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist’.

The guest speakers including Dr. Ajaz Anwar, he is a celebrated water colourist, art educationist, historian and conservationist, who has over the years depicted the rich culture and essence of old Lahore through his paintings, Dr. Shaukat Mehmood who is also the editor of the book and a very big name in the field of arts, Dr. Arjumand Faisal, one of the leading gallerists of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan, HOD of fine arts department of Fatima Jinnah University and Shabnam Abbasi, author of the book, had an interesting discussion with the artist himself who was present as one of the panellists. The book revolves around the artist's life and works and was published in 2021. He has contributed a lot in the field of fine arts during his 6 decades of professional career as an artist.

Participants said it is a great opportunity for PNCA to pay tribute to a living legend. The show was visited by a large number of audiences including artists, students, VIPs and government officials. Students visited the show and interviewed the artist about his techniques and art practice.

The organisers said the PNCA was dedicated to promote Pakistani art on local and national scale. They said the PNCA was committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist’s own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. They said the council had maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists.