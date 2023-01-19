Once and for all

The late-night attack by the TTP on the Sarband police station in Peshawar, which left three police officers dead, shows a pressing need for a new military operation against the militants.
This time around, we must eliminate all remaining elements of the TTP, as the group has made it clear over and over again that it will not submit to state rule. Defeating those who take up arms against the country and try to subvert its authority ought to be our top priority.
Gaji Khan Majeed
Kech
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat....
The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly...
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
Comments