Once and for all

The late-night attack by the TTP on the Sarband police station in Peshawar, which left three police officers dead, shows a pressing need for a new military operation against the militants.

This time around, we must eliminate all remaining elements of the TTP, as the group has made it clear over and over again that it will not submit to state rule. Defeating those who take up arms against the country and try to subvert its authority ought to be our top priority.

Gaji Khan Majeed

Kech