Alleged leaked audio: PMLQ leaders discuss strategy to engineer trust motion against PM

LAHORE: An alleged audio leak of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leaders surfaced on Monday in which Hussain Elahi and Chaudhary Wajahat can be heard devising a strategy to engineer a vote of confidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the audio, Hussain Elahi can be heard saying that Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) would need 173 votes to secure the vote of confidence. “Moonis Elahi is the parliamentary leader of PMLQ in the National Assembly,” Hussain Elahi pointed out.

“They have three lawmakers and we have two members,” Hussain Elahi claimed in the alleged audio.

Both leaders also discussed how they could scare Ms Farrukh, a female parliamentarian, so that she could disappear or go away and is unable to cast her vote for Shehbaz Sharif. Hussain Elahi said he would give Moonis bhai an idea to send the female lawmaker on vacation.

He claimed that it would take 10 minutes to make the female member ‘disappear’. Hussain Elahi even suggested to ‘dump’ the female legislator in Lahore ahead of possible trust vote against PM Shehbaz.

Recently, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi gave statements to bring a possible vote of confidence in the National Assembly against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.