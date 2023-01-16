800 cops used bodycams during election duty in Karachi, CM told

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appreciated the provincial police force for ensuring peaceful conduct of the second phase of the local government elections in the province in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM eulogised the services of policemen for providing security to the polling stations. He said the polling staff, who were teachers and employees of other government institutions, had performed their duties very well.

The CM also appreciated the performance of the district administrations in making poll-related arrangements. He mentioned that the Sindh government, despite the prevailing sensitive security situation, had done its best to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

He appreciated the entire administration in the province for fully performing its due role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. Meanwhile, the CM visited the Central Police Office in Karachi for monitoring polling in Karachi and Hyderabad. He was greeted by Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. He visited the control room at the CPO for electronic surveillance of the polling process.

Shah appreciated the fact that polling was being conducted in a peaceful manner. He directed the police chief to keep up the good policing to ensure peace throughout the election process. He asked the police authorities to make sure that miscreants shouldn’t get any chance to interfere in the polling process.

He urged the activists and supporters of all political parties to honour the electoral code of ethics. He also witnessed the demonstration of bodycams used by policemen while performing poll-related security duties. Some 800 police personnel used bodycams while maintaining security duties in Karachi on the polling day. The police chief gave a briefing to the CM on the security arrangements for the polling. Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput was also present on the occasion.