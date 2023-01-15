Sarwar, PPP leader discuss political situation

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar called on former senior minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and overall political and economic situation of the country. They also discussed in detail the situation arises after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. Speaking on the occasion, Hasan Murtaza lauded the role of Ch Sarwar for declaring Punjab and California as sister provinces. He also applauded the role of Ch Sarwar for his efforts for getting Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for the country. —Correspondent
LAHORE : Chinese authorities have dispatched 70 state-of-the-art railway wagons to be attached with freight trains in...
LAHORE : On the special directives of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gull, Divisional...
LAHORE : Punjab governor/chancellor has approved additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Punjab University...
Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department has arranged a workshop on Cheese Making.The five-day training...
LAHORE : Walled City of Lahore Authority has introduced two armor characters of the Mughal era in Lahore Fort. The...
LAHORE : Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that in order to move forward, the youth...
Comments