Sarwar, PPP leader discuss political situation

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar called on former senior minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and overall political and economic situation of the country. They also discussed in detail the situation arises after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. Speaking on the occasion, Hasan Murtaza lauded the role of Ch Sarwar for declaring Punjab and California as sister provinces. He also applauded the role of Ch Sarwar for his efforts for getting Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for the country. —Correspondent