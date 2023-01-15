Ghani appeals to voters of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions to vote for PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi President Saeed Ghani has appealed to the people of Karachi to vote in favour of the PPP candidates contesting the local government polls in Karachi.

In a video message pertaining to the local government elections being held in the provincial capital on Sunday, Ghani said that development works in progress in Karachi would be accelerated of the people voted in favour of the PPP’s candidates.

He said the PPP candidates, once elected to the local government offices, would have no excuse for not delivering on their campaign promises as the Sindh government also belonged to the PPP. He added that the PPP candidates would not make any hue and cry about them having no powers.

He appealed to the people of Karachi to stamp on ‘arrow’ to elect the PPP candidates.

In his video message, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi recalled that the party had earlier secured a landslide victory in the first phase of the local government elections in the province last year.

He said the PPP had fielded its candidates against all seats of the local government agencies in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He added that the victory of these candidates would mean the continuity of the process of development of the two main urban centres of Sindh.

Mehdi claimed that the PPP had done remarkable work in the public health and education sectors in the two cities.