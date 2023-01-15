26,050 cops deployed at 4,997 polling stations across city

In view of security concerns and perceived threats regarding the second phase of the local government elections scheduled for Sunday (today), Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a comprehensive plan with a deployment of over 43,000 personnel, including 3,800 Karachi traffic police officials.

Officials said that after the holding of the LG elections was confirmed, IG Memon conducted a review meeting at his office, where senior police officers including additional IGs and DIGs, were in attendance, and ordered them to adopt extra security measures.

According to the security plan for the LG polls, 43,605 Karachi police personnel will be on security duty, with 17,588 deployed in the East Range: 6,533 in District East, 4,837 in District Malir and 6,218 in District Korangi.

In the South Range, 11,627 have been deployed: 2,155 in District South, 4,558 in District City and 4,914 in District Keamari. In the West Range, 14,390 have been deployed: 9,672 in District Central and 4,718 in District West.

For 4,997 polling stations across the city, 26,050 have been deployed: 5,844 at 1,048 stations in South Range, 11,206 at 2,046 stations in East Range and 9,000 at 1,903 stations in West Range.

Perceived threats

Officials said the meeting was also informed about the perceived threats: terrorist activities like suicide attacks, vehicle-borne attacks and IED blasts aiming to disrupt the process of the LG elections. Recent terror attacks on political parties’ offices are part of those threats.

Ethnic clashes can also occur between different groups backed by political parties to gain an upper hand in the polls, while terrorism and ethnic clashes can result in damages to public and private properties, as well as attacks on high-profile personalities and political figures.

Attacks can also be carried out on LEA personnel and vehicles, and at key installations in the red zones, including important government buildings, while other manifestations of violence include disrupting law and order at the polling stations, snatching and destroying polling materials, and aerial and sniper firing.

Officials said the IGP directed his subordinates to keep in view the perceived threats, reminding them that their aim is to protect human lives, and public and private properties, as well as to prevent any act of terrorism and clashes between groups before or during the elections.

He ordered ensuring the smooth holding of the polls, thwarting any attempt to sabotage the election process, providing a safe atmosphere to the voters and the contesting candidates, and maintaining law and order outside the polling stations and in their vicinities.

Commanders’ roles

Officials said that divisional commanders (SPs), assisted by SDPOs and SHOs, will be responsible for maintaining law and order during the LG polls and in the post-election period.

They will ensure that the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is strictly followed, and immediately communicate any violations committed to the provincial election commissioner.

Officials said police and auxiliary personnel will be deployed at the polling stations after they are given proper briefing. They will also ensure the safe transportation of the voting material from the ECP office to the polling stations and back, and the protection of the polling stations and the people inside them.

The officers on duty at the polling stations will be responsible for passing information to the district control room about the progress of the voting and the events affecting the polling process.

No political party, candidate or supporter will set up a camp on Election Day. LEA personnel will work in close coordination with the relevant returning officers and other election officials.

The security personnel are bound by the law to remain neutral, so they will not act in favour of or against any political party or candidate, and implement the lawful orders of the presiding officers. They will assist the POs in maintaining or restoring law and order at as and when asked to do so.

The security personnel deployed at a polling station will stay outside the station or at the place allocated by the relevant PO, and will not enter the station unless explicitly directed to do so by the PO.

The security personnel will facilitate the voters and ensure they are properly queued. They are liable to render all possible

assistance to the physically disabled, the elderly, the ill and pregnant women. No vehicle will be allowed to park around the polling

stations or on the roads leading towards the stations.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Rangers Sindh headquarters, security measures to ensure that the LG elections are held in a peaceful manner have been finalised. The Rangers, along with the police, conducted flag marches in different areas of Karachi

and Hyderabad.

The areas included Karachi’s Hub River Road, Baldia, Golimar Chowrangi, Disco Morr, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, Malir Model Colony, Gadap Road, University Road, Nipa Chowrangi, Hasan Square, Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, Bilawal Chowrangi, Boat Basin Chowrangi, Defence, Clifton, Shaheen Complex Chowrangi, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, II Chundrigar Road, Chakiwara Road and MA Jinnah Road.

In Hyderabad Division, flag marches were conducted in the areas of Bhan Road, Haider Chowk, Pakka Qila, Phulili, Burns Road, Hala Naka, Qasim Chowk, Rani Bagh and Sadar Press Club.

In Karachi’s District Malir, the Sachal Rangers and the police officials of 12 police stations held a flag march. Mobiles and motorbikes of the Sindh Rangers and the District Malir police participated in the flag march.

The participants reached Ghaggar Phattak via Highway Faisal, National Highway. Police, Rangers and FC personnel will be deployed for the LG elections in Malir. Over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed at 505 polling stations in the district.