Hard for any democrat to dissolve an assembly: Baligh-ur-Rehman

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the assembly is a representative institution of masses and it is hard for any democrat to dissolve it before completion of its time.
Talking to the media here on Friday, he said the summary for dissolution of the assembly had been received last night, and a decision had to be taken on it within two days, adding that after its approval, the assembly would stand dissolved.
The governor said that he had to determine the date of the elections. Elections have to be held in 90 days, and the holy month of Ramzan also falls during this period of time, he said adding that “If elections are held before Ramzan, there will be very short period of time for election.” A decision would be made after reviewing all related things, he added. The governor said that the chief minister and the leader of the opposition had to be asked that they should first decide the issue of caretaker government together. If they could not reach consensus on it, then the next steps would be taken, he added. -- APP
Our correspondent adds: Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema expressed her fear on Friday that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman might make some ‘mischief’ in the prevailing situation.
Sources said before signing the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the governor started consultations with the PMLN high command as well as the legal experts. Sources revealed that the governor had conveyed to his party leadership that if the assembly was dissolved within the stipulated time period of 48 hours, polls in Punjab Assembly might be held by April 12.
Ms Cheema, while talking to the media, said the best option for the governor was to follow the constitution. He said in case the governor did not follow the law, he would face embarrassment like in the past.
ISLAMABAD: Over 70 percent of the candidates, who qualified the CSS competitive exams 2021, were graduates of the...
ISLAMABAD: Following critical shortages of dozens of essential medicines in the country, the Drug Regulatory...
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday arrived here after completing his two-day visit to the United Arab...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday lambasted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over...
COLOMBO: Bankrupt Sri Lanka will drastically slash its military, the defence ministry said on Friday, as the...
ISLAMABAD: Promises of fresh foreign loans to bolster Pakistan’s fast falling foreign currency reserves are set to...
Comments