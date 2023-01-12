Ballot boxes of the ECP. the ECP website.

ISLAMABAD: The army Wednesday declined static deployment of troops outside the most sensitive (2,395) polling stations during the second phase of Jan 15 local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. A total of 8,924 polling stations have already been categorised as either sensitive or the most sensitive.

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Ministry of Interior referred to the commission’s letter seeking additional deployment of troops and Rangers outside the polling stations.

The commission was informed that the matter had been taken up with the Military Operations Directorate (MO Dte), General Headquarters (GHQ). However, the MO Dte, GHQ, explained that the provincial home departments were responsible for providing requisite troops/police component for 1st tier response/static deployment at polling stations, while the civil armed forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army could only provide Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) for 2nd and 3rd tier response respectively. It was also stated that the existing commitments of troops with respect to border duties and other internal security deployment across Pakistan required deployment of over 20,000 troops of army/Rangers and deployment for protection of polling material/staff could not be made. However, the required number of Rangers and army troops will be made available under Article 220 of Constitution as 2nd and 3rd tier responders respectively in QRF Mode/standby role as already notified by the Ministry of Interior on 29-12-2022. Three days back, the Election Commission had sought additional deployment of the army and the Rangers. For this purpose, the commission had written a letter to the Interior Ministry, saying that the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers was necessary for peaceful elections.

The letter pointed out that even commissioners, district returning officers (DROs) and candidates had asked for deployment of the army and Rangers at the polling stations, as there were concerns of violence and clashes between the political rivals on the polling day. In a related development, the Election Commission has written a letter to the IGP Sindh to ensure fool-proof security during the second phase of local government elections. Meanwhile, a five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Wednesday heard the case concerning Imran Khan who still headed the PTI as its chairman despite disqualification in the Toshakhana case. The counsel for Imran contended that they had not received so far the orders of the last hearing. He also pointed out that the ECP’s notice served on his client had also been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

To this, an ECP member told the counsel to have faith in the commission and not to quickly approach the courts, saying the decision in the case might not be the one they were anticipating. The CEC noted that the applicant/petitioner also did not appear before the bench in relation to the matter. The hearing was adjourned till January 25.