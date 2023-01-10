 
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Man robbed in Abbottabad

By Our Correspondent
January 10, 2023

ABBOTTABAD: The deputy manager of a Hattar-based cement factory was deprived of mobile and cash on Monday when he was waiting for his official van in the thickly populated area of Kunj Jadeed.Two unidentified robbers snatched the cell phone and other valuables from the official and escaped.A first information report was lodged at the Cantt Police Station.

