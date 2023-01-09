Most CSS candidates emerge from Lahore

A representational image of an examination hall. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Lahore stood on top of the list with most qualified candidates, followed by Islamabad, Karachi and Rawalpindi, in the Civil Superior Service (CSS) written examination of the year 2021.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) report, available with The News, showed that in the competitive examination, a total of 39,650 candidates applied. The written exam was conducted by the FPSC from Feb 18, 2021 to Feb 26, 2021 in 19 cities across Pakistan.

A total of 17,240 (43 per cent) candidates appeared in the written examination; the result was announced on Sept 30, 2021, showing that only 2.11pc candidates passed the exam.

The highest number of candidates, who participated in the written examination and passed it were from Lahore. A total of 10,083 candidates had registered for the exam, 4,509 appeared and 159 were declared successful.

The second most students, who qualified the 2021 competitive examination, were from the federal capital Islamabad. A total of 41 candidates qualified the examination, out of 3,007 who appeared for the examination, while 6,580 had registered themselves for the exams.

Karachi students remained at number three in qualifying the 2021 CSS written exam. The total number of candidates who registered for the examination was 3,942, 1,742 appeared in the exam and only 33 were declared pass.

From Rawalpindi, a total of 2,564 candidates registered for the written exam, 1,122 showed up and only 21 passed the exam. From Peshawar, a total of 19 candidates qualified the competitive examination 2021 with 1,548 appearances and a total of 4,027 applicants.

Eighteen candidates qualified from Hyderabad with a total of 901 appearances and 2,031 applicants. From Multan, a total of 1,563 candidates registered themselves for the examination; only 673 showed up and 17 were declared successful.

In Faisalabad and Gujranwala, 12 candidates each passed the competitive examination 2021. A total of 701 candidates appeared in the exam from Faisalabad, while 901 appeared from Hyderabad. A total of 10 candidates qualified 2021 CSS written exam from Bahawalpur, with a total number of 694 registries and 277 appearing candidates.

Eight candidates qualified from Sargodha, out of 396, who appeared for the examination. From Sukkur, only four candidates passed the exam, while a total of 312 candidates took part in the exam from the district. Three candidates qualified from Dera Ghazi Khan, with a total of 133 appearing candidates. From Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Quetta, two candidates each qualified the examination, with 142, 461 and 468 appearing candidates, respectively.

In Gilgit and Larkana, only one candidate each passed the exam, whereas the number of appearing candidates from both these cities stood at 61 and 157, respectively. No candidate qualified from Muzaffarabad where a total of 77 candidates appeared for the examination.