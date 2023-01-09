Flour crisis deepens: Per kg flour being sold at Rs150 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Like other parts of the country, the flour crisis has deepened in Balochistan as people are forced to buy per kilogram of staple food at over Rs150 in the local market.
The Balochistan government had not procured the allocated quota of wheat to provide the commodity to its masses and overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province. According to media reports, the provincial government claimed that the federal and Punjab governments were not providing wheat to Balochistan. The provincial government failed to provide flour to the masses at official prices.
The long queues of people can be witnessed outside all utility stores and flour mills across Balochistan for getting flour. The local people urged the authority's concerns to take strict action against wheat hoarders and ensure the supply of commodity at a fair price.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police have initiated a campaign against underage motorcyclists and car drivers...
Islamabad:Teachers have complained that despite the directions and reminders of the Ministry of Federal Education and...
Islamabad: The Islamabad and Rawalpindi police conducted a joint search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of...
Islamabad: The work at twelve spots of the Bhara Kahu bypass is simultaneously underway which shows at least one...
Islamabad: Like all parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing...
Economic anarchy is creeping in. Political blame game is on. Incumbent government is blaming previous regime for all...
Comments