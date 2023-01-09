Flour crisis deepens: Per kg flour being sold at Rs150 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Like other parts of the country, the flour crisis has deepened in Balochistan as people are forced to buy per kilogram of staple food at over Rs150 in the local market.

The Balochistan government had not procured the allocated quota of wheat to provide the commodity to its masses and overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province. According to media reports, the provincial government claimed that the federal and Punjab governments were not providing wheat to Balochistan. The provincial government failed to provide flour to the masses at official prices.

The long queues of people can be witnessed outside all utility stores and flour mills across Balochistan for getting flour. The local people urged the authority's concerns to take strict action against wheat hoarders and ensure the supply of commodity at a fair price.